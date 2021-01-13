Advertisement

Radford doughnut and bagel shop in need of funds for equipment repair

By Janay Reece
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A doughnut shop in Radford called Sweet & Savory needs a bit of help.

There’s an empty display case where doughnuts are supposed to be.

Right now, there aren’t any because their donut machine is broken.

The owners, Michelle and Michael Goodman, say the machine helps them make most of their income.

With it gone, it affects their ability to bring in money to pay their staff and bills.

They started a GoFundMe page asking the community for help in raising money for a new machine.

The owners say they do not plan to close, but it has been a challenge getting through the pandemic.

Not having the doughnut machine presents another set of challenges.

They hope by raising funds it will help them get over this hump and continue feeding their hometown sweet treats.

You can donate to help Sweet and Savory here on their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The clashes came after the town revealed two officers had been inside the Capitol on the day of...
Demonstrators clash after Rocky Mount officer revelations
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Richlands man pleads guilty to explosives charges
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash at Roanoke, Montgomery county line
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement

Latest News

Virginia Capitol.
Dept. of General Services prepares Capitol Square for potential protests
Governor Northam issues a statewide curfew and other COVID-related restrictions Dec. 10, 2020
Governor will deliver State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday evening
This photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Robert Keith Packer of Newport...
FBI: 2 Virginia men arrested for roles in US Capitol riot
A Newport News man hit the highest Historical Horse Racing jackpot in U.S. history at a...
Newport News man wins nearly $1M at Hampton Rosie’s
The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is looking for 84-year-old James Toth, who was last seen in...
Missing Augusta Co. senior found