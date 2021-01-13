Radford doughnut and bagel shop in need of funds for equipment repair

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A doughnut shop in Radford called Sweet & Savory needs a bit of help.

There’s an empty display case where doughnuts are supposed to be.

Right now, there aren’t any because their donut machine is broken.

The owners, Michelle and Michael Goodman, say the machine helps them make most of their income.

With it gone, it affects their ability to bring in money to pay their staff and bills.

They started a GoFundMe page asking the community for help in raising money for a new machine.

The owners say they do not plan to close, but it has been a challenge getting through the pandemic.

Not having the doughnut machine presents another set of challenges.

They hope by raising funds it will help them get over this hump and continue feeding their hometown sweet treats.

You can donate to help Sweet and Savory here on their GoFundMe page.

