Roanoke airport executives resign after being on leave

Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two executives at the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport have resigned.

Timothy Bradshaw, the airport’s executive director, and Richard Osbourne, the director of planning and engineering, were placed on leave in November during an internal investigation.

WDBJ7 has learned both have resigned.

Airport officials have not shared more details, saying it is “an internal personnel matter.”

