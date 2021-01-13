Advertisement

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts planning to vaccinate 1,200 people this week

By Ashley Boles
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With COVID cases in our region high, and steady, the number of people wanting the vaccine continues to rise.

”It’s a bit of a catch-22, making sure that you order enough vaccines that you utilize that week, and making sure that you have enough vaccines for the following clinic, if that makes sense,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

Shipments of the vaccine come in at the beginning of each week.

According to Dr. Morrow, between two different clinics being held this week, around 1,200 people within the RCAHD will receive their first dose. RCAHD received 1,500 doses for first doses and 300 doses for second doses.

But Morrow is looking ahead to what the supply will look like next week.

”If there’s a delay in getting our vaccine on Monday or Tuesday, we would be deprived of getting to vaccinate that group of 600 people registered for that day,” said Morrow.

VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts

Since distribution across the country began, the CDC held back second doses.

New guidelines as of Tuesday say this won’t be the case going forward, which may mean getting a bigger supply.

“I am going to be ordering more next week, I am hopeful we will get more, but I am sure every other district is in the same boat.”

To Morrow’s knowledge, though, the 110,000 number for Virginia will not change, and no time frame has been established as to when Phase 1A will finish completely, or when Phase 1C will open.

