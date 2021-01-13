Advertisement

Rockbridge County’s Boxerwood Nature Center gets solar power

By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Boxerwood Nature Center is going even greener than it was.

They just finished installing a series of solar panels in the meadow behind the main garden area of Boxerwood.

The panels will provide 100% of the electricity they use in the nature center’s buildings.

”That array will supply 100% of our electricity needs,” Ben Eland, Boxerwood’s garden & facilities manager, said. “We recently switched all of our heating and cooling to electric, so that we can heat the lodge with the solar panels as well.”

They were able to put it in thanks to a contribution from a supporter of the center.

