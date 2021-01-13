Advertisement

Senior Alert canceled for man missing from Richmond

Photo of Marvin Grantum, reported missing from Richmond
Photo of Marvin Grantum, reported missing from Richmond(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Senior Alert has been canceled after Virginia State Police said the missing man was recovred.

EARLIER: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Department of Veterans Affairs Police Department, looking for a missing 69-year-old man.

Police are looking for Marvin Grantum. He is Black, 5′11 and 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last reported seen Wednesday, January 13 shortly before 6 a.m. on Broad Rock Boulevard in Richmond. He may be wearing a blue plaid shirt and dark striped pants, according to police.

Police say he suffers from a cognitive impairment, and the disappearance “poses a credible threat to his health and safety.”

If you have information about his whereabout, you’re asked to call Veterans Affairs Police at 804-675-5280. More information is available at TWITTER.COM/VSPalerts.

