Sports rebounding across Lynchburg City schools

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Winter sports across Lynchburg City fired back up this week.

That comes after a postponement from last month for athletic competition.

Lynchburg City Schools athletic directors describe the process as a day-to-day affair.

They say they’ll work to reschedule games when possible if coronavirus issues arise.

They also say athletes are being screened frequently to ensure safety.

“Like if we’re doing hybrid, where they’re in school, they get screened coming to school that day and then once that ends and we go to practice, they get screened before they start practice,” said Dennis Knight, Heritage High School athletic director.

Some Lynchburg City Schools sports will be streamed for you to enjoy at home.

They plan to play only Seminole District teams.

Winter Sports Resume in Lynchburg
Virginia Beats Notre Dame
Tech Basketball Beats Duke
