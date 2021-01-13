Sunny and warmer ahead of a weekend cold blast

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry skies & cold nights ahead

Afternoons warm well above average

Late-week cold front brings big pattern shift

WEDNESDAY

Under clear skies temperatures will warm efficiently this afternoon. Highs are expected to climb well above average into the upper 40s west to mid 50s east. Winds will be light and out of the southwest.

Highs in the 40s and 50s. (WDBJ7 Weather)

THURSDAY

High pressure continues to hold for Thursday with temperatures likely above average. Highs could once again reach the mid to lower 50s in many locations under mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY

A large, amplified dip in the jet stream is expected to dig into the eastern U.S. and push a potent cold front through just before the end of the week. This will usher in colder temperatures and a chance of rain to snow showers in the mountains late Friday into Saturday morning.

Cold front brings changes for the weekend. (Grey)

Winds will also turn blustery as the colder air rushes in and they will likely stay breezy through Saturday.