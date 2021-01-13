Sunny and warmer ahead of a weekend cold blast
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry skies & cold nights ahead
- Afternoons warm well above average
- Late-week cold front brings big pattern shift
WEDNESDAY
Under clear skies temperatures will warm efficiently this afternoon. Highs are expected to climb well above average into the upper 40s west to mid 50s east. Winds will be light and out of the southwest.
THURSDAY
High pressure continues to hold for Thursday with temperatures likely above average. Highs could once again reach the mid to lower 50s in many locations under mostly sunny skies.
FRIDAY
A large, amplified dip in the jet stream is expected to dig into the eastern U.S. and push a potent cold front through just before the end of the week. This will usher in colder temperatures and a chance of rain to snow showers in the mountains late Friday into Saturday morning.
Winds will also turn blustery as the colder air rushes in and they will likely stay breezy through Saturday.