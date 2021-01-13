Advertisement

Sunny and warmer ahead of a weekend cold blast

By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry skies & cold nights ahead
  • Afternoons warm well above average
  • Late-week cold front brings big pattern shift

WEDNESDAY

Under clear skies temperatures will warm efficiently this afternoon. Highs are expected to climb well above average into the upper 40s west to mid 50s east. Winds will be light and out of the southwest.

Highs in the 40s and 50s.
Highs in the 40s and 50s.(WDBJ7 Weather)

THURSDAY

High pressure continues to hold for Thursday with temperatures likely above average. Highs could once again reach the mid to lower 50s in many locations under mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY

A large, amplified dip in the jet stream is expected to dig into the eastern U.S. and push a potent cold front through just before the end of the week. This will usher in colder temperatures and a chance of rain to snow showers in the mountains late Friday into Saturday morning.

Cold front brings changes for the weekend.
Cold front brings changes for the weekend.(Grey)

Winds will also turn blustery as the colder air rushes in and they will likely stay breezy through Saturday.

High temperatures over the weekend only climb to the low 40s.
High temperatures over the weekend only climb to the low 40s.(WDBJ7 Weather)

Most Read

The clashes came after the town revealed two officers had been inside the Capitol on the day of...
Demonstrators clash after Rocky Mount officer revelations
U.S. House of Representatives
House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next
Richlands man pleads guilty to explosives charges
Road reopens following multi-vehicle crash at Roanoke, Montgomery county line
Authorities say a veteran Florida deputy died in the line of duty a day before his retirement.
Man rams into patrol car, kills deputy day before retirement

Latest News

Wednesday Morning Forecast
Sunny and warmer this afternoon.
Drying skies ahead with a mid-week warm-up
Tuesday Midday Forecast
Tuesday Morning Forecast