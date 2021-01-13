Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate dips below 16%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 412,545 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, January 13, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,598 from the 407,947 reported Tuesday, a bigger increase than the 4,561 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

4,674,630 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 15.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 16.4% reported Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 216,257 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from 200,402 Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 5,552 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Tuesday’s count of 5,477.

3,209 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s count of 3,185.

As of Wednesday in the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities), 450 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 96 in intensive care and 55 on ventilators.

33,798 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

