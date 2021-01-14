Advertisement

Carroll County students returning to in-person learning January 25

(Courtesy Photo)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Carroll County Public Schools students will return to in-person learning January 25, except Cavaliers Connected students. The learning will be four days a week, with Wednesdays continuing as remote learning days.

The recommendation was made by the superintendent at the January 12 Carroll County School Board meeting, with approval by the board.

Carroll County Public Schools reports it will “continue to enforce all safety and cleaning protocols, follow the health department and CDC guidelines for health checks, social distancing and mask wearing, and other mitigation strategies as outlined in our Return to School Plan for the remainder of the school year. With student transportation and social distancing always a concern, we will continue to require that all students riding the bus wear a mask and continue with assigned seating for the entire route. We also request that any parents who can drop their child off and pick them up from school to please do so.”

CCPSD will also continue with contact tracing and quarantine protocols at the individual, classroom, school and division level, and says the January 25 date could change if there is a local outbreak or state mandate.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal charges filed against two Rocky Mount Police officers
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth address for 2021
Governor delivers State of the Commonwealth address
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Highs well above average.
One last warm day before a weekend cold blast

Latest News

Coronavirus
Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate decreases second day in a row; Gov. Northam to speak
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 14, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for January 14, 2021
RU
RU Offers Affordable Online Programs
Dr. Tim Sands
State of the University Address
Fire-EMS crews work to put out second alarm fire
No injuries in early morning Roanoke house fire