Carroll County students returning to in-person learning January 25

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Carroll County Public Schools students will return to in-person learning January 25, except Cavaliers Connected students. The learning will be four days a week, with Wednesdays continuing as remote learning days.

The recommendation was made by the superintendent at the January 12 Carroll County School Board meeting, with approval by the board.

Carroll County Public Schools reports it will “continue to enforce all safety and cleaning protocols, follow the health department and CDC guidelines for health checks, social distancing and mask wearing, and other mitigation strategies as outlined in our Return to School Plan for the remainder of the school year. With student transportation and social distancing always a concern, we will continue to require that all students riding the bus wear a mask and continue with assigned seating for the entire route. We also request that any parents who can drop their child off and pick them up from school to please do so.”

CCPSD will also continue with contact tracing and quarantine protocols at the individual, classroom, school and division level, and says the January 25 date could change if there is a local outbreak or state mandate.

