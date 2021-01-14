Advertisement

Hermitage Roanoke holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The retirement facility Hermitage Roanoke had the first of three vaccine clinics Thursday.

Many residents and staff got dose number one of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hermitage is one of the first retirement centers in the area allowed to run a vaccine clinic.

Roanoke City Council member and Hermitage Chaplain Joe Cobb also received the vaccine Thursday.

“I’m getting vaccinated today for my family, for my Hermitage family, and for my Roanoke City family, so I hope what I do today as a leader, as a chaplain, helps encourage others,” Cobb said.

92-year-old Jerry John was the first resident at Hermitage Roanoke to get the vaccine.

“We were all thrilled over it because it was something that we didn’t know was going to come sooner or later, and it came sooner, and we’re very, very grateful.”

He said he is looking forward to being able to spend more time with family again soon.

“It’s a big relief, and it’s a relief for our children who are very concerned about us,” John said.

Cobb said the Hermitage team held seminars for the residents about the vaccines and that helped lead to a great turnout Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Perry A. Hodge was killed January 14 in a crash.
Pulaski County sergeant killed in early-morning crash
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam updates the commonwealth on COVID-19 at a 1/14/2021 briefing.
New education guidelines expected soon; Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate decreases again
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Gavel
Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses
Rain showers move through Friday with some mountain snow.
Rain, mountain snow and wind accompany Friday’s cold front

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem virus and steady economy
The CDC says fewer than 7 million people have received the first dose of the vaccine, despite...
Expanded vaccine rollout in US spawns a new set of problems
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
On Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, top officials overseeing child welfare at the Department of Health...
No evidence of child abuse surge amid pandemic, HHS leaders say