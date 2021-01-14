Hermitage Roanoke holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The retirement facility Hermitage Roanoke had the first of three vaccine clinics Thursday.

Many residents and staff got dose number one of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hermitage is one of the first retirement centers in the area allowed to run a vaccine clinic.

Roanoke City Council member and Hermitage Chaplain Joe Cobb also received the vaccine Thursday.

“I’m getting vaccinated today for my family, for my Hermitage family, and for my Roanoke City family, so I hope what I do today as a leader, as a chaplain, helps encourage others,” Cobb said.

92-year-old Jerry John was the first resident at Hermitage Roanoke to get the vaccine.

“We were all thrilled over it because it was something that we didn’t know was going to come sooner or later, and it came sooner, and we’re very, very grateful.”

He said he is looking forward to being able to spend more time with family again soon.

“It’s a big relief, and it’s a relief for our children who are very concerned about us,” John said.

Cobb said the Hermitage team held seminars for the residents about the vaccines and that helped lead to a great turnout Thursday.

