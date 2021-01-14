Man wanted out of Richlands in custody after search

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted out of Richlands is in custody Thursday after a manhunt.

The Radford City Police Department said it responded to a call for a wanted person around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A search was conducted in the area around Rock Road, and 45-year-old Jason Edward Matney was taken into custody early Thursday.

Matney was wanted on six warrants out of Richlands: simple assault, abduct by force without justification, conspiracy to abduct by force without justification, possession/transp. of a firearm by a convicted felon, firearm use in the commission of a felony (first offense) and brandishing or pointing a firearm.

RCPD was assisted in the search by the Radford University Police Department, Virginia Tech Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Matney is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

