National D-Day Memorial wants your vote to restore 1942 Joe Louis poster

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Voting is happening now for Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts program and the National D-Day Memorial wants your help.

Joe Louis was a world-renowned champion boxer and soldier in the U.S. Army.

He was a key player in encouraging Americans of color to enlist during World War II.

The National D-Day Memorial wants your vote to help restore a 1942 poster of him.

They say some wear over the years needs professional attention.

“We believe that preserving this poster, which does have some water damage, is essential to telling the story of Black Americans and their role in World War II for future generations to come,” said Maggie Hartley, associate director for programming and events.

Voting ends next Wednesday. Click here to cast your vote.

