New unit in AG’s office to focus on wrongful convictions

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says his office will create a new unit, expanding efforts to identify and overturn wrongful convictions.

In an interview with WDBJ7 Thursday, Herring said legislation approved last year removed some of the obstacles in Virginia’s review process.

He said the new Conviction Integrity Unit will focus on evaluating and investigating claims of wrongful conviction.

“It’s going to be an important tool of accountability and justice,” Herring said, “and a safeguard against prosecutorial misconduct or systemic or racial bias, and mistakes that could cost an innocent person their freedom.”

Herring said the Conviction Integrity Unit will eventually include three full-time attorneys and an investigator.

