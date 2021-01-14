Advertisement

Radford University offers online programs through new partnership

By Sarah Irby and Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Thanks to a new partnership, Radford University will now offer online degree programs throughout Virginia and beyond.

The university entered into an agreement with Academic Partnerships, which the school says will allow for the delivery of existing programs in an expanded online format, beginning with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing Administration and Master of Business Administration.

RU will also offer cybersecurity and geospatial intelligence certificates through the Vinod Chachra IMPACT Lab. More certificate programs are planned for the future.

RU says the expanded programs will help combat the impact of COVID-19 on the economy by giving working adults access to affordable degree programs.

“Radford University is honored to enter into this important collaboration with Academic Partnerships, a well-known and highly-regarded company that has assisted institutions in reaching new student markets by implementing and supporting fully online programs that are both in-demand and top-quality. The important work associated with this new partnership will be driven by our world-class faculty with strong support from various administrative areas. The Radford family looks forward to welcoming new Highlanders to both engage and learn in fully online environments now and well into the future,” said RU President Brian O. Hemphill.

Academic Partnerships is a partner to more than 50 universities across the United States.

“We, at Academic Partnerships, are proud to help Radford University expand access to its top-quality degree programs,” said Rob Ganji, chief executive officer. “At AP, we’re passionate about the positive impact of affordable education to students and their families, and we look forward to helping offer more opportunities to students in Virginia and across the surrounding states. We’ve deliberately designed our business model to ensure that our university partners, such as Radford University, and Academic Partnerships serve distinct roles and utilize each of our core competencies to deliver a high-quality student experience and enable student success.”

“Under the terms of our working relationship, Radford and its faculty continue to drive academic quality by controlling all aspects of the online programs, such as teaching, curriculum and course content, admissions, student grading, financial aid and credentialing,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Lyn Lepre, Ph.D. “It was very important to us that the programs be driven by Radford faculty, while AP works in partnership with our faculty to convert their courses to an online format and recruit and help retain students through program completion. In this way, we are aligned to help ensure student success is paramount across the duration of the program.”

For more information, visit Radford University’s website.

