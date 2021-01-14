No injuries in early morning Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for a fire Thursday morning.

The call came in at 2:42 a.m. for a second alarm house fire in the 3300 block of Ridgerun Drive NE.

When crews arrived, they found the house with heavy smoke and flames. The fire had also spread to a neighboring house.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

