No injuries in early morning Roanoke house fire
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for a fire Thursday morning.
The call came in at 2:42 a.m. for a second alarm house fire in the 3300 block of Ridgerun Drive NE.
When crews arrived, they found the house with heavy smoke and flames. The fire had also spread to a neighboring house.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
