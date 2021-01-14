Rockbridge County’s Central Elementary is on a bear hunt

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An elementary school is sending its kids on a bear hunt.

The principal at Central Elementary has posted a teddy bear in her office window at school, and called for others in the community to do the same at home for the students to find while out with their families around the area. They’ll then send in pictures of the bear they “capture” for the school’s Facebook page.

Central’s mascot is a bear.

”It was very convenient that we are the Central bears, so it worked out really well in that way,” said Central Principal Robin Parker. “I’ve had responses from kids and adults, and so I have recently put those responses on Facebook. So it’s been fun.”

The students have been all remote since Thanksgiving, and they’re hoping it will help with keeping the school community together.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.