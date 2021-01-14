Advertisement

Rockbridge County’s Central Elementary is on a bear hunt

By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - An elementary school is sending its kids on a bear hunt.

The principal at Central Elementary has posted a teddy bear in her office window at school, and called for others in the community to do the same at home for the students to find while out with their families around the area. They’ll then send in pictures of the bear they “capture” for the school’s Facebook page.

Central’s mascot is a bear.

”It was very convenient that we are the Central bears, so it worked out really well in that way,” said Central Principal Robin Parker. “I’ve had responses from kids and adults, and so I have recently put those responses on Facebook. So it’s been fun.”

The students have been all remote since Thanksgiving, and they’re hoping it will help with keeping the school community together.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Perry A. Hodge was killed January 14 in a crash.
Pulaski County sergeant killed in early-morning crash
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam updates the commonwealth on COVID-19 at a 1/14/2021 briefing.
New education guidelines expected soon; Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate decreases again
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Gavel
Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses
Rain showers move through Friday with some mountain snow.
Rain, mountain snow and wind accompany Friday’s cold front

Latest News

Virginia Tech has seen a slight grade point average increase this semester compared to Fall of...
Virginia Tech sees slight increase in undergraduate GPA during fall 2020 semester
Rain mixes with snow at times.
Timing out Friday's cold front
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
35 new jobs expected with flooring manufacturer expansion in Carroll County
Students demand the school board return to athletic competition Thursday.
Bedford County athletes demand school board return to athletic competition