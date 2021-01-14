Rocky Mount Elementary closing because of COVID outbreak

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Rocky Mount Elementary School will close to in-person learning from Friday, January 15, through Friday, January 22, 2021. The school will revert to all-virtual learning during that time frame.

The closure is due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school, according to Franklin County Public Schools.

Students are slated to return to class Tuesday, January 26, after a teacher workday on the 25th. January 26th begins the new 4-day onsite instruction: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

During this closure, the school district says, the building and buses will be deep-cleaned and food will be available for outside pickup Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m..

