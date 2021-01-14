Advertisement

Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses

Gavel
Gavel(AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with Rocky Mount are looking to clarify information about the investigation into two police officers charged with federal offenses this week.

Wednesday, Rocky Mount Police Officers Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson were arrested on federal charges stemming from the violent protest at the U.S. Capitol January 6. The officers, who were at the Capitol on private time during the incident, were put on administrataive leave before being charged.

A town statement reads:

“First, the Rocky Mount Police Department takes this matter very seriously. The recent events that have taken place at our U.S. Capitol are tragic. We stand with and add our support to those who have denounced the violence and illegal activity that took place that day.

“Our Town and our Police Department absolutely does not condone illegal or unethical behavior by anyone, including our officers and staff. To the families of those whose lives were taken too soon, and all those shaken by the events over the past week, we are mourning with you and actively working to do our part in helping federal investigators do their jobs.

“Upon learning that two off-duty Rocky Mount police officers, Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson, were in the Capitol Building on January 6, a report was filed by our department with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to launch a formal investigation in connection to the protest and riot that occurred and the presence of these individuals. Earlier this week, Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson were arrested by federal authorities and charged with one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count each of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

“The incident is still unfolding as it is a complex investigation. We want to affirm that our department has and will continue to follow strict protocols for investigating and responding to allegations of officer misconduct. We understand that this process can seem frustrating from the outside, but we are committed to supporting a professional and thorough investigation to determine the facts. As more information becomes available, we will update the public.”

