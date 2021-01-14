Advertisement

Sovah Health scaling back some elective and non-urgent surgeries

SOVAH COVID Staffing
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Sovah Health Release) - Sovah Health has announced it is contacting patients to reschedule elective and non-urgent surgical cases and procedures that require admission at its Danville campus.

No other surgeries or procedures will be affected, according to Sovah.

With cases of COVID-19 increasing in Danville and Pittsylvania County and throughout Virginia, hospitals throughout the region have seen an increase in hospitalizations.

“We are disappointed that we are required to take this action,” said Alan Larson, Market President and Chief Executive Officer of Sovah Health – Danville. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Sovah Health has closely monitored the prevalence of the virus in our community to ensure we can appropriately respond and adapt our processes to conserve resources and protect the health and safety of our patients, providers, and staff members. “Since the first week in December, following the Thanksgiving Holiday, we have seen a steady increase in patients presenting to the hospital with the COVID-19 virus. We are taking this action to accommodate needed hospital beds for COVID-19 patients,” Larson said.

Sovah Health - Danville is beginning the process of contacting patients who have surgeries scheduled in the next two weeks that will need to be rescheduled. The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made by working with the hospital’s clinical teams to evaluate each patient’s needs, according to Sovah.

Sovah Health will continue to screen and mask everyone who enters the facility and maintain a limited visitor protocol for the foreseeable future, according to a release from Sovah. Read more about guidelines here: SovahHealth.com

