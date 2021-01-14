Three arrested for Radford home invasion robbery

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been arrested for a home invasion robbery in Radford Tuesday.

Police were called to the 600 block of Calhoun Street for a reported home invasion robbery. The investigation led to the 400 block of Sanford Street, where the suspects were arrested.

Desean Anderson, 20 of Richmond, Tyeshawn Goodnight, 22 of Radford and Jamari Melton, 19 of Radford, are charged with robbery, breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and wearing a mask to hide identity.

All three are being held without bail in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.