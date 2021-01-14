Virginia women’s basketball cancels remainder of season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s athletics program has announced the women’s basketball team will not complete the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to health and safety concerns.

The decision was made “with the overall health and safety of the student-athletes and staff in mind after the program postponed or canceled six games due to COVID protocols,” according to the university. Injuries have also left the Cavaliers with a depleted roster, impacting the ability to safely practice and compete.

“We have the pleasure of coaching a very resilient group of young women who have fought through injuries, a strict COVID-19 protocol, and all the mental battles that come with it,” said head coach Tina Thompson. “So, the decision to end our season mid-stream comes with great difficulty. As difficult as it is to end our season in this manner, it is a necessary one. The health and safety of our student-athletes will always be the number one priority. We will continue to focus on their overall well-being and prepare to resume competition in the fall.”

Virginia will maintain the current competition schedules for all other varsity sports programs and will continue to adhere to Atlantic Coast Conference health and safety protocols, according to the university.

