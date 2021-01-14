Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate decreases second day in a row; Gov. Northam to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 417,839 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, January 14, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 5,294 from the 412,545 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than the 4,598 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Governor Ralph Northam will hold an update briefing Thursday at 2 p.m.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,706,714 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 15.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 15.9% reported Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 242,530 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from 216,257 Wednesday.

Click here for the vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts]

As of Thursday, there are 5,626 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Wednesday’s count of 5,552.

3,196 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Wednesday’s count of 3,209.

As of Wednesday in the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities), 450 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 96 in intensive care and 55 on ventilators.

34,013 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.