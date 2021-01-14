Warm today, but much colder for the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Watch for patchy frost this morning

One last warm day of 50s today

Late-week front brings showers, wind and cold air

THURSDAY

High pressure continues to hold for Thursday with one last day of warm temperatures Highs likely once again reach the low to mid 50s in many locations under mostly sunny skies. Lows slip to the upper 20s with frost again early Friday morning.

Mostly sunny today with highs in the 50s. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY

We’re waiting on a cold front to move east into the region Friday bringing a variety of weather. The front will contain limited moisture with a few scattered rain showers that may mix with snow at times in the higher elevations.

This will usher in colder temperatures Friday with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will also remain blustery, gusting 25-35 mph.

Cold front brings changes for the weekend. (Grey)

THE WEEKEND

Weekend temperatures will barely reach the low/mid 30s in the mountains and the low 40s elsewhere. Lingering mountain snow flurries are possible early Saturday but we expect increasing sunshine for much of the weekend.