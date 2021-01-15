Advertisement

AmeriCarePlus lends a hand to area care facilities

By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - One area company is working with local care facilities to help with staffing shortages.

AmeriCare Plus folks normally work in home care settings, helping people with their medical challenges, but as staff at care facilities have been reduced by workers being quarantined by COVID exposure, they’re helping out there through contracts with the care facilities’ operators.

”Our caregivers have stepped up to where we’ve had over 20 caregivers be able to go into now seven different communities, and hopefully we’ll start this weekend with an eighth community,” said Bill Hurt, AmeriCare Plus Vice President of Operations. “And we want to continue doing this throughout the pandemic.”

AmeriCare Plus is able to step in quickly as their people are already trained in health care and personal protection equipment.

