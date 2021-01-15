Bedford County athletes demand school board return to athletic competition

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools students held a demonstration outside the school board meeting Thursday.

Those athletes demanded the school board bring back athletic competition to the county.

Students expressed frustration over not being allowed to play.

They say they want to participate again in a safe environment.

“Being able to play with our friends and people we’ve grown up with our whole lives, playing the sports we love, and when they take that away, it takes a piece of us away,” said Will Hunter, Jefferson Forest High School senior.

About 100 students joined the protest.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.