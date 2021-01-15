Advertisement

Bedford County athletes demand school board return to athletic competition

Students demand the school board return to athletic competition Thursday.
Students demand the school board return to athletic competition Thursday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County Public Schools students held a demonstration outside the school board meeting Thursday.

Those athletes demanded the school board bring back athletic competition to the county.

Students expressed frustration over not being allowed to play.

They say they want to participate again in a safe environment.

“Being able to play with our friends and people we’ve grown up with our whole lives, playing the sports we love, and when they take that away, it takes a piece of us away,” said Will Hunter, Jefferson Forest High School senior.

About 100 students joined the protest.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Perry A. Hodge was killed January 14 in a crash.
Pulaski County sergeant killed in early-morning crash
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam updates the commonwealth on COVID-19 at a 1/14/2021 briefing.
New education guidelines expected soon; Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate decreases again
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Gavel
Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses
Rain showers move through Friday with some mountain snow.
Rain, mountain snow and wind accompany Friday’s cold front

Latest News

Morsell Returns to UVA Lineup
Morsell Returns to UVA Lineup
UVA Women End Basketball Season Early
UVA Women End Basketball Season Early
Florida State takes on Virginia at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Sunday, December 15.
Virginia women’s basketball cancels remainder of season
VMI Keydets logo
VMI falls in heartbreaker to Wofford, 80-78