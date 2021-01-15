Blacksburg ice cream shop Sugar Magnolia to open second location in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Blacksburg favorite is expanding to the Star City!

Sugar Magnolia will be opening a new location in Roanoke. They’re aiming to open in early May in the Townside Festival Shopping Center, which is the plaza on Franklin Road where Montano’s is located. The store will take the place of M Robinson Ladies Fine Clothing, which will be moving a few blocks down in the plaza.

Sugar Magnolia sells chocolates, ice cream, stationery and other paper goods.

“We knew we wanted to see it grow, we have a great reputation in Roanoke already because so many folks know us from the Blacksburg store, so this just seemed to be the next step and it has been amazing,” Michelle Raub, Co-Owner of Sugar Magnolia, said.

She said she feels this is one way to bring some happiness during these challenging times.

