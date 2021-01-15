Bob Good’s district director, 5th District GOP Committee chairman in Capitol attendance

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The district director of Rep. Bob Good (VA-5) was at the Capitol complex during last week’s riot in Washington D.C.

Good hired Sandy Adams to be his district director after serving as a financial assistant during his congressional campaign.

Sandy Adams and her husband, 5th Congressional District Republican Committee chairman Melvin Adams, were at the Capitol scene last Wednesday.

Melvin Adams told WDBJ7 they were there for a peaceful protest near the White House.

He says they were also there to pick up supplies for the district offices.

However, he says they never entered the Capitol building or participated in the riot.

“After picking up those supplies, we heard sirens and saw police cars approaching the capital [sic] so went up to see what was going on. So we did witness what happened but had no part [in] any rioting or violence. In fact, we did our best to talk people down,” Adams told WDBJ7 in an email.

Bob Good’s office did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

