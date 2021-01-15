Advertisement

Cleared: Crash closes east, west lanes of VA-40 in Pittsylvania County

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared, according to VDOT.

EARLIER: Officials in Pittsylvania County are responding to a crash on VA-40, west of Gretna.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash is near the intersection of Dr Mease Dr on VA-40.

All westbound and all eastbound lanes are closed. Eastbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 775, onto Route 751, then back onto VA-40. Westbound traffic is being detoured onto Route 751 then back onto VA-40.

