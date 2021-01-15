Danville Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police officers are searching for a 13-year-old girl last reported seen around 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to a post on their Facebook page, police are looking for Perla Medosa from Lansbury Dr.

Officers report they are actively searching the area. Mendosa has known medical conditions and her ability to speak English is limited.

Police ask anyone who comes into contact with her to call 9-1-1.

