Drivers asked to avoid Bent Mountain Rd. after multiple disabled vehicles

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are asking travelers to avoid the area of Bent Mountain Rd. as they respond to multiple disabled vehicles in the 8700 block-S Curves.

Wintry road conditions are very dangerous at this time, as snow continues to accumulate. VDOT is in the process of spreading salt and plowing the area.

Please avoid the area if you can.

