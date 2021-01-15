Former Virginia Congressional candidate tapped by Biden for COVID-19 equity post

(WDBJ) - A doctor who unsuccessfully ran for a US House seat from Virginia has been tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to be his Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity.

Dr. B. Cameron Webb, a Democrat, is Assistant Professor of Medicine and Public Health Sciences, and Director of Health Policy and Equity at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He ran in 2020 to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, losing to Republican Bob Good.

A general internist, Dr. Webb has worked clinically in the University’s COVID unit since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a release from the Biden team. He also is the founding director of UVA’s Health Equity, Law and Policy Research Laboratory and is a core faculty member at the University’s Equity Center, “an initiative for the redress of inequity through community-engaged scholarship.”

Before joining the faculty at UVA, Dr. Webb spent a year as a 2016 White House Fellow in the Obama-Biden Administration’s Office of Cabinet Affairs, where he served on the My Brother’s Keeper task force and the White House Healthcare team.

Dr. Webb received his B.A. from the University of Virginia, his M.D. from Wake Forest School of Medicine, and his J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

