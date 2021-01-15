Advertisement

Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 2 million amid vaccine rollout

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday as vaccines developed at breakneck speed are being rolled out around the world in an all-out campaign to vanquish the threat.

The milestone was reached just over a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The number of dead, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk or Vienna. It is roughly equivalent to the population of the Cleveland metropolitan area or the entire state of Nebraska.

While the count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and the many fatalities that were inaccurately attributed to other causes, especially early in the outbreak.

It took eight months to hit 1 million dead. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million.

“Behind this terrible number are names and faces — the smile that will now only be a memory, the seat forever empty at the dinner table, the room that echoes with the silence of a loved one,” said U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. He said the toll “has been made worse by the absence of a global coordinated effort.”

“Science has succeeded, but solidarity has failed,” he said.

In wealthy countries including the United States, Britain, Israel, Canada and Germany, millions of citizens have already been given some measure of protection with at least one dose of vaccine developed with revolutionary speed and quickly authorized for use.

But elsewhere, immunization drives have barely gotten off the ground. Many experts are predicting another year of loss and hardship in places like Iran, India, Mexico and Brazil, which together account for about a quarter of the world’s deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Perry A. Hodge was killed January 14 in a crash.
Pulaski County sergeant killed in early-morning crash
Gavel
Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam updates the commonwealth on COVID-19 at a 1/14/2021 briefing.
New education guidelines expected soon; Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate decreases again
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Rain showers move through Friday with some mountain snow.
Rain, mountain snow and wind accompany Friday’s cold front

Latest News

Highland County Maple Festival canceled for second year
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Drivers asked to avoid Bent Mountain Rd. after multiple disabled vehicles
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge