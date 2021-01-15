Hometown Eats: Foothill Momma’s BBQ Juke Joint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re searching for a unique spot for some barbecue, head over to Foothill Momma’s BBQ Juke Joint in Lexington. Just a few miles off I-81, it is easy to get to and well worth the drive from anywhere.

Owner Laura Arends is proving barbecue isn’t just for the boys.

“One of my idols is Rosie the Riveter,” she said. “I kind of have taken on that persona. We can do anything.”

That includes smoking all their meat in-house and making killer homemade sauces that can change with the season. The keys behind all the magic is their seasoning blend and the wood used to smoke the meats. Arends’ dad cuts the cherry wood himself in Alleghany County.

“I’ve tried several types of wood, but cherry just has the best overall flavor,” Arends said.

You’ll find the typical barbecue staples here like ribs, pulled pork and brisket, but that is not all they are doing. Among their other specialties is cowboy candy, which is candied pickled jalapenos made in-house.

The cowboy candy is used on one of their best sellers -- smokehouse nachos. You start with chips and top it with pulled pork, cheese and cowboy candy, and finish it with a homemade sauce right on top.

“Every barbecue spot should be doing something like this,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “This sauce that they are making here is incredible. The candied jalapenos, come on. There’s not a bad thing on this plate.”

The sides, including their famous cornbread, are great too.

Foothill Momma’s is at 141 E Midland Trail, Lexington, VA 24450. Their phone number is (540) 464-1984.

If you have a local restaurant Josh should check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.