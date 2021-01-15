Laminate Technologies expands, brings 42 new jobs to Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After beating out Ohio for a new project from one of the largest privately-held custom laminators in the U.S., the Commonwealth is getting a boost in Henry County in the form of 42 new jobs and a $4 million project for expansion.

According to an announcement from the Governor’s Office Friday, Laminate Technologies Inc. (LamTech) will be installing a new automated hardwood plywood press line at its 775 Industrial Park Drive manufacturing facility to increase capacity and production for their East Coast market.

LamTech was established as a major supplier of laminated panel products, fabricated components and globally sourced products for the kitchen cabinet, residential furniture, office furniture and retail display markets in 1985. The company is headquartered in Tiffin, Ohio, with its Henry County operations beginning in 2012.

“We studied several of our East Coast production facilities for expansion but selected our Ridgeway, Virginia location for multiple reasons, including the solid workforce, proximity to customers, and supply chain logistics,” said Randy Joseph, Chief Operating Officer at Laminate Technologies Inc.

Securing the project was a collaborative effort between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) and the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation. A grant for $100,000 was approved by Governor Ralph Northam from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund.

