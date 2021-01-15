Advertisement

Laminate Technologies expands, brings 42 new jobs to Henry County

LamTech was established in 1985
(Associated Press)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After beating out Ohio for a new project from one of the largest privately-held custom laminators in the U.S., the Commonwealth is getting a boost in Henry County in the form of 42 new jobs and a $4 million project for expansion.

According to an announcement from the Governor’s Office Friday, Laminate Technologies Inc. (LamTech) will be installing a new automated hardwood plywood press line at its 775 Industrial Park Drive manufacturing facility to increase capacity and production for their East Coast market.

LamTech was established as a major supplier of laminated panel products, fabricated components and globally sourced products for the kitchen cabinet, residential furniture, office furniture and retail display markets in 1985. The company is headquartered in Tiffin, Ohio, with its Henry County operations beginning in 2012.

“We studied several of our East Coast production facilities for expansion but selected our Ridgeway, Virginia location for multiple reasons, including the solid workforce, proximity to customers, and supply chain logistics,” said Randy Joseph, Chief Operating Officer at Laminate Technologies Inc.

Securing the project was a collaborative effort between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) and the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation. A grant for $100,000 was approved by Governor Ralph Northam from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of James Brooks, charged with DUI Manslaughter in the death of a woman in a crash
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run that led to woman’s death
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Watch for thick fog overnight.
Widespread dense fog and dangerous freezing fog overnight
Gavel
Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses
Danville Police say Perla Mendosa, 13, was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Danville Police say missing 13-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

Virginia Tech and Radford University students are getting ready to return to the classroom....
Officials lay out expectations of Virginia Tech and Radford University students as they arrive on campus
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
Dense fog has formed in below-freezing temperatures leading to slick spots.
Dense Fog and Freezing Fog Overnight
Community leaders at Virginia Tech and throughout the New River Valley met Friday night to talk...
Virginia Tech hosts COVID-19 vaccine rollout conversation
Liberty Flames
Liberty falls 65-59 on the road to Stetson