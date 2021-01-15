List grows of Walgreens pharmacies offering rapid antigen testing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDH Release) - The Virginia Department of Health has expanded its partnership with Walgreens to provide Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing at selected Walgreens locations across the Commonwealth. This means there are now 15 stores, up from four, that will operate drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost to the public.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of this public-private partnership following a successful pilot with four Walgreens locations,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi, VDH Public Health and Preparedness deputy commissioner. “Our continued partnership will help ensure increased access to COVID-19 testing at no cost for some of our communities that lack a fixed testing location or have higher rates of vulnerable populations.”

VDH encourages the use of these tests for people who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications, and essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.

“Walgreens takes pride in offering support to our customers and communities in times of need, and we’re pleased to work in collaboration with Virginia’s health officials on their efforts to broaden access to COVID-19 testing to vulnerable populations,” said Paul Blankenship, Walgreens regional vice president in Virginia.

Walgreens pharmacy teams will oversee each patient’s self-administration of a COVID-19 test, with test results processed at the pharmacy and provided to patients within 24 hours.

COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test. Appointments can be made by following the steps at Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing

Here are the fifteen Walgreens COVID-19 testing locations:

Chesapeake: 1168 George Washington Hwy North

Collinsville: 3590 Virginia Ave

Fairfax (Centreville): 13926 Lee Hwy

Giles (Pearisburg): 121 North Main St

Lee (Pennington Gap): 5261 US Hwy 421

North Dinwiddie: 26036 Cox Rd

Northumberland (Callao): 17422 Richmond Rd.

Patrick (Stuart): 140 South Main St.

Pulaski: 901 Memorial Dr.

Pulaski (Dublin): 240 Broad St.

Richmond: 4845 Laburnum Ave

Rockingham (Timberville): 14111 Timber Way

Shenandoah (Woodstock): 120 West Reservoir Rd.

South Boston: 3220 Halifax Rd

Suffolk: 118 West Constance Rd.

For a list of additional testing options, visit the VDH website at: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing/

