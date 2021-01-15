Advertisement

Minneapolis council to try again with plan to replace police

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Some Minneapolis City Council members are preparing a new plan that seeks to replace the city’s police department in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Jeremy Schroeder are working on a proposal to create a new public safety department that removes the police department as a standalone department from the city charter.

The three are still working on their plan and expect to release it by the end of January, the Star Tribune reported. It would require voter approval.

Cunningham told the newspaper that the proposal might place oversight of the new department on par with many other city departments, giving the council legislative authority while the mayor would retain executive authority.

Mychal Vlatkovich, a spokesman for Mayor Jacob Frey, said the mayor had concerns about “clarity of command” but would review the proposal when it’s ready.

The city and police department have come under pressure to overhaul policing since Floyd, a Black man who was in handcuffs, died on May 25 after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Several council members tried and failed to eliminate the police department last year. Their proposal to form a new public safety unit was blocked when the city’s charter commission declined to advance the idea to the November ballot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Perry A. Hodge was killed January 14 in a crash.
Pulaski County sergeant killed in early-morning crash
Gavel
Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam updates the commonwealth on COVID-19 at a 1/14/2021 briefing.
New education guidelines expected soon; Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate decreases again
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Rain showers move through Friday with some mountain snow.
Rain, mountain snow and wind accompany Friday’s cold front

Latest News

Highland County Maple Festival canceled for second year
A woman witnessed two people dangling the deer over the bridge and then dropping it.
GRAPHIC: Deer thrown off interstate bridge hits semi-truck in Mississippi
Drivers asked to avoid Bent Mountain Rd. after multiple disabled vehicles
Deer thrown off I-55 bridge hits semi-truck; Those involved face multiple charges
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge