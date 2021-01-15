Nelson County Public Schools extends remote learning

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The doors to Tye River Elementary have stayed closed to in-person learning.

Tye River, like other Nelson County schools, will remain that way even longer.

“The health of our staff, students, our families and our community is the top priority for all of us as we struggle through this crisis,” said Martha Eagle, superintendent.

That message was clear at Thursday’s school board meeting. The board voted unanimously to extend remote learning, citing coronavirus concerns.

Schools are now set to see students February 15 instead of February 1.

“We need to work together to just balance the risks, along with the challenges associated with serving our students and families here in Nelson County,” said Eagle, who had recommended the school system return February 1.

The decision by the board follows a call by Governor Ralph Northam to get students back in school.

“It’s not going to happen next week, but I want our schools to come from this starting point: How do we get schools open safely?” said Northam in a Thursday briefing.

“It’s difficult to hear that message and know what we need to do for our community to keep people safe and we just need to find that balance moving forward,” said Eagle.

Staff also began getting vaccines this week. Eagle says that process will help ease concerns down the road.

“Not only with our staff but also just in our community as the whole process of the vaccine for everyone starts rolling out,” said Eagle.

Students would return in February in different phases, starting with the youngest.

School board chairman George Cheape did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

