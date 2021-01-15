Advertisement

Woman killed, charges pending in Roanoke hit-and-run

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Roanoke Thursday night, and charges are pending against a driver.

About 9:30 p.m. January 14, Roanoke Police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run near the area of Orange Avenue and Plantation Road NE. Officers found one damaged vehicle and its occupants, both of whom said they didn’t need to be taken to a hospital. They told police another driver had hit their car, then driven off westbound on Orange Avenue NE.

While officers were on the scene of that initial crash, they were notified of another crash at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road NW. Officers who responded to that second crash found three damaged vehicles; one matched the description of the suspect vehicle from the hit-and-run.

In one of those vehicles was a woman with serious injuries; she was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Her name has not been released. A man in another one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital with what police describe as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was also found at the scene of the second crash. He was taken to a hospital for a medical assessment. Charges are pending against him, and police say warrants for his arrest will be served when he is released from the hospital. His name won’t be released until then.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Perry A. Hodge was killed January 14 in a crash.
Pulaski County sergeant killed in early-morning crash
Gavel
Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam updates the commonwealth on COVID-19 at a 1/14/2021 briefing.
New education guidelines expected soon; Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate decreases again
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Rain showers move through Friday with some mountain snow.
Rain, mountain snow and wind accompany Friday’s cold front

Latest News

Highland County Maple Festival canceled for second year
Drivers asked to avoid Bent Mountain Rd. after multiple disabled vehicles
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Feds: Capitol mob aimed to ‘assassinate’ elected officials
Danville Police say Perla Mendosa, 13, was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Danville Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
Accumulating snow most likely in the mountains.
Friday, January 15, Midday FastCast