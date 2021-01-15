Woman killed, charges pending in Roanoke hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has died after a hit-and-run in Roanoke Thursday night, and charges are pending against a driver.

About 9:30 p.m. January 14, Roanoke Police were called to the scene of a hit-and-run near the area of Orange Avenue and Plantation Road NE. Officers found one damaged vehicle and its occupants, both of whom said they didn’t need to be taken to a hospital. They told police another driver had hit their car, then driven off westbound on Orange Avenue NE.

While officers were on the scene of that initial crash, they were notified of another crash at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road NW. Officers who responded to that second crash found three damaged vehicles; one matched the description of the suspect vehicle from the hit-and-run.

In one of those vehicles was a woman with serious injuries; she was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Her name has not been released. A man in another one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital with what police describe as serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was also found at the scene of the second crash. He was taken to a hospital for a medical assessment. Charges are pending against him, and police say warrants for his arrest will be served when he is released from the hospital. His name won’t be released until then.

