Advertisement

Prosecutors call for end to death penalty in Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of the death penalty are hoping this will be the year Virginia outlaws capital punishment.

Both the Governor and the Attorney General are now on board. Leading Democrats, and some Republicans, say they support legislation that would eliminate the death penalty.

Thursday morning, during a news conference organized by the Virginia Interfaith Center, we heard from a group called Progressive Prosecutors for Justice.

The group includes a dozen Commonwealth’s Attorneys from communities with about 40 percent of Virginia’s population. Members say they have many reasons to oppose the death penalty.

Steve Descano is the Commonwealth’s Attorney of Fairfax County.

“Not only is it racist; it is not effective,” Descano said. “And.... there are other ways to keep the community safe.”

Shannon Taylor is the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Henrico County.

“There is absolutely no data, no research out there that suggests that the death penalty... deters people from crime,” Taylor said.

And Jim Hingeley is Commonwealth’s Attorney in Albemarle County.

“Wrongful convictions are a fact of life,” Hingeley said. “There is no reason at all that we should have the death penalty when we make so many mistakes.”

But even with the growing chorus of support for legislation that would end the practice, others say the law should remain on the books. Delegate Todd Gilbert is a former prosecutor and the Republican leader in the House of Delegates.

“I do think it should be for the worst of the worst,” Gilbert said. “I think that it should be used sparingly, but I do think it’s an important tool, both as a deterrent and a punishment to the most heinous crimes that people can commit in our society.”

Measures that would abolish the death penalty have been introduced in the House of Delegates and State Senate.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Perry A. Hodge was killed January 14 in a crash.
Pulaski County sergeant killed in early-morning crash
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam updates the commonwealth on COVID-19 at a 1/14/2021 briefing.
New education guidelines expected soon; Virginia’s COVID percent positive rate decreases again
Conspiracy theory promoter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia says she will...
Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden
Gavel
Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses
Rain showers move through Friday with some mountain snow.
Rain, mountain snow and wind accompany Friday’s cold front

Latest News

Virginia Tech has seen a slight grade point average increase this semester compared to Fall of...
Virginia Tech sees slight increase in undergraduate GPA during fall 2020 semester
Rain mixes with snow at times.
Timing out Friday's cold front
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Flint water probe brings charges against ex-governor, others
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
35 new jobs expected with flooring manufacturer expansion in Carroll County