Rain, mountain snow and wind accompany Friday’s cold front

An arctic front brings colder air for the weekend
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold and cloudy Friday
  • Snow and rain showers develop this afternoon
  • Much colder (and breezy) this weekend

FRIDAY

A slow-moving front is beginning to push into our area. Ahead of the front, rain and snow showers are developing―depending on altitude. Valleys so far are seeing rain, while the highest elevations have seen snow mix in.

TIMING: Rain and snow will continue moving east past the Blue Ridge by mid-afternoon. The Piedmont will be the last to see rain as the area of precipitation moves out by sunset.

Rain and a few snow showers will arrive after sunrise in the west then move east through the day.
Rain and a few snow showers will arrive after sunrise in the west then move east through the day.

HIGHER ELEVATIONS: The highest mountain peaks may see an inch or two, with highest elevations up to 4″ or more through Saturday.

LOWER ELEVATIONS: At the lower elevations, plain rain, or a rain/snow mix melting on contact is more likely. Across the Piedmont, rain is expected.

The front will usher in colder temperatures Friday with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s for most outside of Southside.

The highest peaks may see one to two inches by noontime, with another inch in the afternoon. At...
The highest peaks may see one to two inches by noontime, with another inch in the afternoon. At the lower elevations, plain rain, or a rain/snow mix melting on contact is more likely.

THE WEEKEND

Weekend temperatures will barely reach the low/mid 30s in the mountains and the low 40s elsewhere. Lingering mountain snow flurries are possible early Saturday but we expect increasing sunshine for much of the weekend. The next chance of any moisture moving through the area will move back in by Wednesday.

Rain showers move through Friday with some mountain snow.
