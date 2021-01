ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS has extinguished a house fire in the 2500 block of Delaware Avenue NW.

The call came in a little after 4:00 a.m. Friday.

Crews had to cut open the front door and shovel out debris from the home to gain access inside.

One person escaped the home without injury.

