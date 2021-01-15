Advertisement

Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Terry McAuliffe for Virginia Governor

Pelosi also cited McAuliffe’s bold vision to create a stronger, more equitable Virginia and...
Pelosi also cited McAuliffe’s bold vision to create a stronger, more equitable Virginia and ensure all Virginians benefit from the Commonwealth’s post-COVID economic recovery.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Adrianna Hargrove, WWBT
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced her endorsement for Terry McAuliffe for Virginia Governor.

In the endorsement, Speaker Pelosi touted Terry’s strong progressive record as Virginia’s 72nd governor, including restoring voting rights to more than 173,000 Virginians, creating hundreds of thousands of good jobs, and protecting women’s access to health care.

Pelosi also cited McAuliffe’s bold vision to create a stronger, more equitable Virginia and ensure all Virginians benefit from the Commonwealth’s post-COVID economic recovery.

“Terry’s progressive record as Virginia’s 72nd governor is second to none,” Pelosi said. “Despite unprecedented Republican opposition, he delivered for Virginians time and again, restoring their civil rights, fighting back extreme Republican attacks on women’s health and LGBTQ rights and creating hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs.”

Pelosi’s campaign committee has contributed $100,000 to McAuliffe for Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of James Brooks, charged with DUI Manslaughter in the death of a woman in a crash
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run that led to woman’s death
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Watch for thick fog overnight.
Widespread dense fog and dangerous freezing fog overnight
Gavel
Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses
Danville Police say Perla Mendosa, 13, was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Danville Police say missing 13-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

Extension of passenger rail to New River Valley advances
Virginia Senator and candidate for Governor Jennifer McClellan released a plan to expand access...
McClellan offers plan to expand access to affordable child care
Protesters outside the Capitol building last week.
Bob Good’s district director, 5th District GOP Committee chairman in Capitol attendance
Amanda Chase (Courtesy: WWBT)
Virginia Democrats seek to censure Sen. Amanda Chase
Virginia National Guard Airmen assigned to the 192nd Security Forces Squadron, 192nd Mission...
Virginia National Guard on hand to support Biden inauguration