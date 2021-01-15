Advertisement

Virginia Democrats seek to censure Sen. Amanda Chase

Her false claims about the election and the riots also prompted Facebook to suspend her official page.
Amanda Chase (Courtesy: WWBT)
By WWBT Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield state Senator Amanda Chase is facing a possible censure in the Senate following her involvement in last week’s rally-turned-insurrection at the United States Capitol.

A handful of Democrats signed a resolution accusing her of “fomenting insurrection.”

There have been growing calls for Chase to resign following the violence.

Chase says she left DC before the riots broke out.

[ Virginia Senate Democrats call for Sen. Amanda Chase’s resignation ]

Chase says she won’t step down.

