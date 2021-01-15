Advertisement

Virginia sees drops in COVID new-case count and positive test percentage

Novel Coronavirus
Novel Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 422,634 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, January 15, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,795 from the 417,839 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 5,294 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 242,530 doses of vaccine were administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from 216,257 Wednesday. Friday’s numbers have not been released.

4,730,680 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 15.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 15.5% reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 5,656 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Thursday’s count of 5,626.

3,147 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Thursday’s count of 3,196.

34,805 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

