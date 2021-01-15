Advertisement

Virginia Tech sees slight increase in undergraduate GPA during fall 2020 semester

Virginia Tech has seen a slight grade point average increase this semester compared to Fall of 2019. It comes during a time when many K-through-12 schools across our hometowns see more failing grades due to the pandemic.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech has seen a slight grade point average increase this semester compared to Fall of 2019. It comes during a time when many K-through-12 schools across our hometowns see more failing grades due to the pandemic.

“We knew it wasn’t the norm so we beefed up our efforts to help educate our faculty and to train our faculty in terms of the new technology and to use it in creative ways,” said university spokesperson Mark Owczarski.

He said staff have just wrapped up a review of how the fall semester went.

“Grade point averages didn’t really change much,” Owczarski said. “They changed a little bit for the better.”

In the fall of 2019, undergraduate students had maintained a 3.1 GPA. During the pandemic for fall of 2020, it went up to a 3.2.

“I really think a lot of this speaks to the determination and the resiliency of our students,” he said. “This pandemic is hard and the fall semester is not really like anything anyone had really asked for.”

It’s a combination of that and teachers adapting and transforming curriculum from in person to online that Owczarski said helped to give that bump.

“Nobody wants to just hand out the A’s and say here’s a freebie because you don’t learn that way,” he said. “Our goal is to teach and for students to learn.”

It’s something the school plans on into the semester starting next week.

Radford University reported it was able to maintain its GPA from fall of 2019.

