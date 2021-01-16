Advertisement

Extension of passenger rail to New River Valley advances

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has proposed a $50 million budget amendment that would help extend passenger rail service to the New River Valley.

On Friday, Virginia Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine said negotiations with Norfolk Southern are very close to producing an agreement.

Valentine briefed members of the House Appropriations Committee during a virtual meeting.

“I will tell you that this has been a dream, really since the first train was launched in Lynchburg in 2009,” Valentine said. “And I can say to you we have never been as close as we are to getting this accomplished.”

Northam and Valentine said the current Roanoke train is the only Amtrak service in Virginia that covers 100% of its operating costs through ticket sales. The extension of service to the New River Valley would add a second train.

“The train out of Roanoke is a 6:00 a.m. departure,” said Delegate Terry Austin (R-Botetourt Co.), “and if we had two trains and could get out at a later hour, I think we would only see further benefit and usage of that rail line.”

It could be a hard sell to lawmakers from other parts of the state, however, who have their own budget amendments.

Del. Mark Sickles (D-Arlington) joked about another potential problem.

“In northern Virginia, we’re going to have Wahoos and Hokies on the same train for a hundred and some miles,” Sickles said. “I’m not sure that’s going to work well.

“We needed a second train just to make sure the Wahoos have room once the Hokies are on the train,” Valentine replied.

In addition to the Governor’s budget amendment, legislation that would create a rail authority in the New River Valley is advancing.

Introduced by Delegate Chris Hurst (D-Blacksburg) and Senator John Edwards (D-Roanoke), the legislation would help finance construction of the passenger rail station the new service will require.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of James Brooks, charged with DUI Manslaughter in the death of a woman in a crash
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run that led to woman’s death
An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from alleged child abuse after she secretly communicated...
A quick-thinking waitress comes to the aid of a boy with bruises at her table
Watch for thick fog overnight.
Widespread dense fog and dangerous freezing fog overnight
Gavel
Rocky Mount officials release statement on police officers charged with federal offenses
Danville Police say Perla Mendosa, 13, was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Danville Police say missing 13-year-old girl found safe

Latest News

Virginia Tech and Radford University students are getting ready to return to the classroom....
Officials lay out expectations of Virginia Tech and Radford University students as they arrive on campus
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Next phase of vaccinations underway in some Virginia health districts
Dense fog has formed in below-freezing temperatures leading to slick spots.
Dense Fog and Freezing Fog Overnight
Community leaders at Virginia Tech and throughout the New River Valley met Friday night to talk...
Virginia Tech hosts COVID-19 vaccine rollout conversation
Liberty Flames
Liberty falls 65-59 on the road to Stetson