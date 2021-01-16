Home Instead looking to hire 50 people

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville company is looking to hire 50 part-time and full-time employees now that we’re through the holiday season.

Home Instead is looking for workers to care for seniors in their homes. People 65 and older are becoming the biggest portion of the population and the pandemic is keeping people inside. Jeanne McCusker, owner of the Charlottesville franchise, says they need people at the certified nursing assistant-level but they’re willing to train anyone who’s interested.

“Everyone keeps hearing about the high unemployment rate but we are in desperate need of employees to take care of seniors,” McCusker said. “With the pandemic, most people are wanting to stay home even more so than before.”

