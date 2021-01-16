Advertisement

Home Instead looking to hire 50 people

Both part-time and full-time positions are open
Courtesy facility Facebook page
Courtesy facility Facebook page(Facility Facebook page)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville company is looking to hire 50 part-time and full-time employees now that we’re through the holiday season.

Home Instead is looking for workers to care for seniors in their homes. People 65 and older are becoming the biggest portion of the population and the pandemic is keeping people inside. Jeanne McCusker, owner of the Charlottesville franchise, says they need people at the certified nursing assistant-level but they’re willing to train anyone who’s interested.

“Everyone keeps hearing about the high unemployment rate but we are in desperate need of employees to take care of seniors,” McCusker said. “With the pandemic, most people are wanting to stay home even more so than before.”

For a link to the Home Instead website, click here.

