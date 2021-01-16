Advertisement

McClellan offers plan to expand access to affordable child care

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Senator and Democratic candidate for Governor Jennifer McClellan is touting a plan to expand access to affordable childcare.

McClellan discussed early childhood education during a campaign teleconference Friday morning.

Her plan would provide waivers for free childcare to low-income Virginians and ensure that no family pays more than seven percent of their income for childcare.

“Before the pandemic, Virginia was ranked 41st in the country in infant care affordability, putting a major strain on Virginia families, McClellan said. “Virginia should not be in the bottom ten in the country in childcare affordability, we should be a national leader.”

McClellan is one of five Democrats running for governor. Other candidates include Delegate Lee Carter, Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and former Governor Terry McAuliffe.

