Advertisement

Members of Sons of Confederate Veterans celebrate Lee-Jackson Day in Lexington

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks have been gathering at the Stonewall Jackson statue to celebrate the Confederate General’s birthday for over two decades. Saturday was no different, even though Lee-Jackson Day is no longer a state holiday. The cemetery’s name also changed last year.

As of last summer, the name of the cemetery with the Stonewall Jackson monument has changed from Stonewall Jackson Cemetery to Oak Grove Cemetery. That name change hasn’t stopped the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) group from coming out and celebrating Stonewall Jackson’s birthday.

“We don’t care what the name of the cemetery is, this is still Jackson circle, it always will be, nobody can control that,” Brandon Dorsey, Communications Officer for the Stonewall Brigade SCV, said.

The Stonewall Brigade SCV is the group who organized Saturday’s 21st annual event in Lexington. Dorsey and other members of this group marched through Lexington, waving Confederate flags, to follow their yearly tradition of honoring Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee around their birthdays.

“I wish they were born at a warmer time of the year but we’ll deal with the snow and the ice,” Dorsey said.

The cold, wintry weather did not deter the group nor did the fact that this celebration comes after many Confederate monuments have been taken down and Confederate names changed.

“Everything like that certainly has an affect . . . But uh, we’re going to continue to celebrate regardless of what goes on in the political arena,” Dorsey explained.

Tim McCurry said he drove four hours from Tennessee to support his ancestors.

”It’s very emotional actually, had three great uncles that fought with the 29th North Carolina out of Western North Carolina,” McCurry said.

Group members said they hope Saturday’s event will help keep the memories alive of the Confederate Generals.

“It’s time for this vocal minority to find our voice yet again and say we will not go quietly into the night, we will be heard,” Pastor Creighton Lovelace said to the crowd.

On Monday, the Lexington streets will be filled again, as folks come out to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Customers fear with the federal pause on evictions ending January 31, they could lose their...
Local Jackson Hewitt customer speaks out about missing stimulus check
More than 760,000 pounds of Hot Pockets have been recalled because of concerns they could...
Nestlé recalls 762,000 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets
Courtesy Clifton Forge Police Department
Suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted after multiple robberies throughout Alleghany County
Percentage of positive COVID tests drops below 15 in Virginia
Virginia Tech and Radford University students are getting ready to return to the classroom....
Officials lay out expectations of Virginia Tech and Radford University students as they arrive on campus

Latest News

VDH working to fix vaccine data backlog, does not expect increase in doses
Courtesy Amherst County Sheriff's Office
Suspect wanted for allegedly shooting out of vehicle window in Madison Heights
No. 18 UVA stomps No. 12 Clemson on the road, 85-50
Lee-Jackson Day
Lee-Jackson Day
Liberty men’s basketball bounces back for 68-58 victory over Stetson