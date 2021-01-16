Advertisement

Officials lay out expectations of Virginia Tech and Radford University students as they arrive on campus

By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech and Radford University students are getting ready to return to the classroom. Spring semester on both campuses will look very similar to what students might remember.

Groups must not exceed more than 10 people and they are expected to follow public health guidance. At Virginia Tech, students are encouraged to register their pods, or small friend families. The move is to make them consider who they want to stay close with and have hold them accountable to public health principles.

“We must remain vigilant, we’re hoping that we can work with the Virginia Department of Health to do the vaccinations as quickly and effectively as possible with a long term goal of finding our path to be together again,” said Virginia Tech spokesperson Mark Owczarski.

Radford University sent out a note to students reminding them they are to follow the governor’s mandated midnight curfew.

Failure to comply at either school could result in going through student conduct.

“We expect our students will comply, we expect they will do their part and there will be accountability if they don’t,” said Radford University spokesperson Caitlyn Scaggs. “That happened last semester and it will happen this semester as well.”

Classes resume on Tuesday for both schools. At Radford University they will be in an in person and hybrid model.

Virginia Tech starts online next week before switching to their modalities on Jan. 25.

Students coming from high prevalence areas are getting tested for coronavirus at Radford, and students living on campus at Tech are getting tested as they arrive.

